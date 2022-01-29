Raymond James & Associates Sells 1,730 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 18.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in FormFactor were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 626.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FormFactor in the second quarter worth about $236,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 261.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 37.0% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Get FormFactor alerts:

In other news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 3,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $147,713.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $1,115,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,374 shares of company stock worth $1,392,074 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FORM opened at $40.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.81. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.69 and a 12-month high of $52.39.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $189.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.51 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

FormFactor Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.