Raymond James & Associates Sells 11,103 Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 67.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 11,103 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 86.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPE stock opened at $50.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 2.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $65.45.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.44. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a positive return on equity of 40.51%. The firm had revenue of $552.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $51,252.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $10,719,908.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,005 shares of company stock worth $10,842,213 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

