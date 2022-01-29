Raymond James & Associates Purchases Shares of 32,939 Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA)

Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Volta Inc – Class A during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the second quarter worth approximately $800,000. HBK Investments L P raised its holdings in shares of Volta Inc – Class A by 84.8% in the second quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 100,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 46,218 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC increased its holdings in Volta Inc – Class A by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 277,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 27,701 shares during the period. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in Volta Inc – Class A during the 2nd quarter worth $3,595,000. 44.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLTA opened at $4.35 on Friday. Volta Inc – Class A has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.15.

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $8.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 million. On average, analysts expect that Volta Inc – Class A will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

VLTA has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Volta Inc – Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Roth Capital started coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.92.

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

