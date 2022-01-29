Raymond James & Associates Makes New $276,000 Investment in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 183.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $59.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.29. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $77.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.52.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $176.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.20 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 13.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.60.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $207,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 6,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $394,106.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,043 shares of company stock valued at $964,956. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

