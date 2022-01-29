Raymond James & Associates Increases Stock Holdings in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,274 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 119.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JHX. Morgan Stanley lowered James Hardie Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, CLSA lowered James Hardie Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, James Hardie Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of JHX stock opened at $32.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.45. James Hardie Industries plc has a 1 year low of $27.75 and a 1 year high of $41.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 1.27.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $903.20 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from James Hardie Industries’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. James Hardie Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.18%.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.

