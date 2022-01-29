Raymond James & Associates Has $293,000 Stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) by 19.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,241 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARDC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 296,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 18,589 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 286,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 50,805 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 30,081 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 540,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,733,000 after purchasing an additional 25,857 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 569,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,208,000 after purchasing an additional 101,656 shares during the period.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund stock opened at $15.44 on Friday. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $16.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.84 and its 200 day moving average is $16.10.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%.

In related news, Director John Joseph Shaw bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.34 per share, for a total transaction of $61,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to provide an attractive level of total return, through current income, and capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 14, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

