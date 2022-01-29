Raymond James & Associates Cuts Holdings in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) by 50.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,117 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Pershing Square Tontine were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pershing Square Tontine in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Pershing Square Tontine by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the second quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the second quarter valued at approximately $402,000. 56.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PSTH opened at $19.84 on Friday. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $19.54 and a 1-year high of $34.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.93.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

