Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Shares Gap Down to $23.14

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.14, but opened at $22.15. Rani Therapeutics shares last traded at $17.96, with a volume of 635 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Rani Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rani Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.69.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RANI. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,337,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $891,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $385,000.

Rani Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RANI)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

