Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RRC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Range Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Range Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Range Resources from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.48.

Shares of RRC opened at $19.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.04. Range Resources has a 1 year low of $8.47 and a 1 year high of $26.48.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $302.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.15 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 22.48% and a positive return on equity of 17.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Range Resources will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Range Resources news, SVP David P. Poole sold 12,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $305,098.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 661,343 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $11,084,000 after acquiring an additional 66,554 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,294,167 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $675,329,000 after acquiring an additional 451,426 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,267,511 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $71,523,000 after acquiring an additional 138,844 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 226,628 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

