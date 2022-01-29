Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) Cut to “Neutral” at Compass Point

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) was downgraded by Compass Point from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $25.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $26.00. Compass Point’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RNDB. TheStreet raised shares of Randolph Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Randolph Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

RNDB stock opened at $24.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.53. Randolph Bancorp has a one year low of $18.44 and a one year high of $27.40. The stock has a market cap of $126.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.80.

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.39). Randolph Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 21.10%. Research analysts anticipate that Randolph Bancorp will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 108.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Randolph Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Randolph Bancorp by 28.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Randolph Bancorp by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Randolph Bancorp by 24.1% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. 35.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Randolph Bancorp

Randolph Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Envision Bank. It operates through Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage segments. The Envision Bank segment consists interest earned on loans and investment securities and customer service fees on deposit accounts.

