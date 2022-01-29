Rally 1-Day Volume Tops $3.94 Million (RLY)

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 29th. One Rally coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000595 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rally has a market capitalization of $540.58 million and approximately $3.94 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rally has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00049468 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,567.60 or 0.06781446 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00056053 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,807.58 or 0.99855991 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00054548 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003203 BTC.

Rally Coin Profile

Rally was first traded on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,400,054,171 coins. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp . The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Rally Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.

