Rafferty Asset Management LLC Takes $64,000 Position in Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,719,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,712,000 after purchasing an additional 402,065 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,204,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,680,000 after purchasing an additional 108,620 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 1,704,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,036,000 after purchasing an additional 274,828 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 122,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 753,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 70,809 shares during the last quarter. 49.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KALA stock opened at $0.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a current ratio of 5.48. The company has a market capitalization of $51.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.31. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $9.97.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,085.43% and a negative return on equity of 141.93%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. Analysts forecast that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.58.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

