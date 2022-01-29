Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quanterix Corporation is a developer of tools in high definition diagnostics. The Company focuses on research and diagnostics for brain injuries, heart disease, cancer and other diseases with its technology. It offers Simoa consumables, which include Simoa Discs, Simoa Cuvettes, Simoa Sealing Oil, Simoa Buffers and Disposable Tips. The company services include Simoa Accelerator Lab and custom assay development services. Quanterix Corporation is based in LEXINGTON, United States. “

NASDAQ QTRX opened at $28.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.31. Quanterix has a 12-month low of $25.32 and a 12-month high of $92.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.72 and a beta of 1.49.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 44.63%. The business had revenue of $26.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Quanterix will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $184,398.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $75,915.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,737 shares of company stock worth $1,318,930 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in Quanterix by 326.5% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Quanterix by 1,459.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Quanterix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Quanterix by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Quanterix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

