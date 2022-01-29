Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Stock Price Up 4.3% on Analyst Upgrade

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)’s share price rose 4.3% during trading on Friday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $33.00. The company traded as high as $26.82 and last traded at $26.82. Approximately 33,267 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,803,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.71.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Qualtrics International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Qualtrics International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Qualtrics International from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, increased their price objective on Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.05.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

In related news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 161,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,293,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert W. Bachman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.75 per share, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 786,107 shares of company stock worth $25,414,450 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XM. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Qualtrics International by 227.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,215,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,970,000 after acquiring an additional 845,015 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,075,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,123,000 after purchasing an additional 621,227 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,785,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 794.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 559,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,900,000 after purchasing an additional 496,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,272,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,130,000 after purchasing an additional 342,215 shares during the last quarter. 15.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion and a PE ratio of -17.92.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $316.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.65 million. The company’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM)

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.