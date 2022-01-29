Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.02)-$0.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company issued revenue guidance of $324-326 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $314.69 million.Qualtrics International also updated its FY22 guidance to $(0.02)-$0.00 EPS.

XM opened at $27.06 on Friday. Qualtrics International has a fifty-two week low of $22.72 and a fifty-two week high of $57.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.56 and a 200-day moving average of $39.04.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $316.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.65 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qualtrics International will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on XM shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on Qualtrics International from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Qualtrics International from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Qualtrics International from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.05.

In related news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $84,477.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 308,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,881,422.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 786,107 shares of company stock worth $25,414,450. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Qualtrics International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Qualtrics International were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 15.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.