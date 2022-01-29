Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Bought by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Qorvo were worth $3,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in Qorvo by 18.0% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 27,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in Qorvo by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 8,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $129.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $123.92 and a one year high of $201.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.49.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $200,141.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total value of $825,964.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on QRVO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Argus cut Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.67.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

