Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Decreased by Analyst

Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) – B. Riley decreased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Luna Innovations in a report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.14. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Get Luna Innovations alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LUNA. Zacks Investment Research cut Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Luna Innovations from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of Luna Innovations stock opened at $6.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.45. Luna Innovations has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.74 million, a PE ratio of -678.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Luna Innovations had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $20.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LUNA. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in shares of Luna Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,027,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 126.5% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,231,000 after purchasing an additional 734,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 50.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 683,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 228,148 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 805.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 185,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 164,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 17.7% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 777,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 117,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Luna Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luna Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.