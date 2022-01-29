Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Revlon, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:REV)

Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Revlon in a report issued on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Revlon’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.61) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.97) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revlon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

NYSE:REV opened at $9.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $493.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.75. Revlon has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $17.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.23.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $521.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Revlon by 155.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 72,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 44,390 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Revlon in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Revlon by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Revlon during the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Revlon by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. 9.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Revlon

Revlon, Inc manufactures and sells beauty and personal care products. The firm’s products include cosmetics, hair color, hair care and hair treatments, beauty tools, men’s grooming products, anti-perspirant deodorants, fragrances, skincare and other beauty care products. It operates its business through the following segments: Revlon, Elizabeth Arden, Portfolio and Fragrances.

