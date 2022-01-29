Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Western Midstream Partners, LP Lowered by US Capital Advisors (NYSE:WES)

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Western Midstream Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.65. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Western Midstream Partners’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 33.07%. The business had revenue of $763.84 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

Shares of WES opened at $23.45 on Thursday. Western Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $24.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.66 and its 200-day moving average is $20.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 3.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WES. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 83.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 320,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,038,000 after acquiring an additional 145,604 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $5,321,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 6.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,941 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 69.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 984,029 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,077,000 after acquiring an additional 404,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 236,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. 41.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $50,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 58.11%.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

