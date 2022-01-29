Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Navient Co. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Navient in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.78. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Navient’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($1.30). The business had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.89 million. Navient had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NAVI. Stephens downgraded Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their target price on Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.78.

NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $16.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 27.93, a current ratio of 27.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66. Navient has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $23.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Navient by 23.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,782,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $189,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,585 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Navient by 5.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,348,853 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,404,000 after purchasing an additional 115,843 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Navient by 10.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,831,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,406,000 after purchasing an additional 171,787 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Navient by 536.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,683,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Navient by 43.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,603,781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,642,000 after purchasing an additional 484,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

