Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for e.l.f. Beauty in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.06.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.15. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $91.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ELF. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.78.

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $28.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. e.l.f. Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $21.15 and a fifty-two week high of $33.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.97. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 82.68 and a beta of 2.02.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 125,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $4,143,211.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Beth M. Pritchard sold 14,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $437,923.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 199,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,534,377. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 767.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 15.4% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

