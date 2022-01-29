Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for CACI International Inc Lowered by Truist Financial (NYSE:CACI)

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of CACI International in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial analyst T. Sommer now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $4.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.72. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for CACI International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $18.33 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.97 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $19.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $20.09 EPS.

CACI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on CACI International in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CACI International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CACI International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.71.

CACI International stock opened at $245.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $268.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.13. CACI International has a 52 week low of $215.18 and a 52 week high of $290.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by ($0.64). CACI International had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 7.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACI. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in CACI International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CACI International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CACI International by 255.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in CACI International by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in CACI International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total transaction of $47,999.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.30, for a total value of $1,247,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,929 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

About CACI International

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

