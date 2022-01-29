Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Increased by Analyst

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Automatic Data Processing in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.14 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.11. Wedbush also issued estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s FY2022 earnings at $6.87 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.48 EPS.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ADP. Mizuho increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.15.

Shares of ADP opened at $199.27 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $164.24 and a fifty-two week high of $248.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $231.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.49. The firm has a market cap of $83.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $508,115.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total transaction of $3,646,404.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,928 shares of company stock worth $28,959,765. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $449,404,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 90.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,068,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $625,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,143 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 38.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,568,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $713,408,000 after purchasing an additional 993,139 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,176,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,232,851,000 after purchasing an additional 773,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,963,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,540,285,000 after purchasing an additional 769,762 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

