Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Sierra Bancorp Reduced by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Sierra Bancorp in a report released on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.76.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BSRR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of BSRR opened at $26.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $405.16 million, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.46. Sierra Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.48 and a fifty-two week high of $29.42.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.03). Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 11.98%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 92,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 210.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $160,000. 53.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

