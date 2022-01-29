Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for OneWater Marine Inc. Reduced by Truist Financial (NASDAQ:ONEW)

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for OneWater Marine in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.89 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.00.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $280.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.80 million. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 35.48% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS.

ONEW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on OneWater Marine from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird raised OneWater Marine to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneWater Marine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.29.

Shares of ONEW stock opened at $49.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.17 million, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 3.51. OneWater Marine has a fifty-two week low of $31.32 and a fifty-two week high of $62.79.

In related news, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 5,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $299,915.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,102 shares of company stock valued at $8,640,863 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEW. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in OneWater Marine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in OneWater Marine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in OneWater Marine by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in OneWater Marine by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in OneWater Marine by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

