Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Lowered by Analyst

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report released on Tuesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the information technology services provider will earn $1.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.84. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.41.

NYSE FIS opened at $117.40 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12 month low of $101.79 and a 12 month high of $155.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $71.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 317.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 421.63%.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,828,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $587,554,000 after buying an additional 28,173 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 417.1% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 28,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 22,638 shares during the period. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% during the third quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.9% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,169 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

