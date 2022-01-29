Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Continental Resources, Inc. Raised by Truist Financial (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Continental Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $1.58 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.54. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Continental Resources from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Continental Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank raised Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Continental Resources from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.93.

Continental Resources stock opened at $51.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 3.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.31 and its 200 day moving average is $44.00. Continental Resources has a twelve month low of $18.92 and a twelve month high of $55.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

In related news, Director John T. Mcnabb II bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.71 per share, with a total value of $91,420.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harold Hamm bought 117,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.33 per share, for a total transaction of $5,070,476.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 362,520 shares of company stock worth $16,359,012 over the last three months. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLR. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Continental Resources by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,181 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,865,000 after buying an additional 81,416 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Continental Resources by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in Continental Resources by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 51,040 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 15,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Continental Resources by 240.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,017 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 28,964 shares in the last quarter. 13.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

