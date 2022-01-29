Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for South State Co. Issued By Truist Financial (NASDAQ:SSB)

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for South State in a report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial analyst J. Demba now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.46. Truist Financial also issued estimates for South State’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.53 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Get South State alerts:

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.07. South State had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 31.07%. The firm had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SSB. Zacks Investment Research lowered South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on South State from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on South State from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB opened at $82.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.95. South State has a 12-month low of $62.60 and a 12-month high of $93.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in South State by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,807,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $556,589,000 after purchasing an additional 115,008 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in South State by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,290,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,077,000 after purchasing an additional 118,019 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in South State by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,151,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $235,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,544 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in South State by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,804,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,311,000 after purchasing an additional 357,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in South State by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,531,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,014,000 after purchasing an additional 652,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 6,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $507,794.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. South State’s payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

South State Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.