Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Issued By Piper Sandler

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) – Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Chang now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.31. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CDEV. TheStreet raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.35.

Shares of Centennial Resource Development stock opened at $7.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.74 and a 200-day moving average of $6.27. Centennial Resource Development has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $8.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 6.03.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 12.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $288.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $135,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 38,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $283,053.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDEV. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 138,857 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter worth $171,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter worth $111,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 254.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 204,755 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 146,987 shares in the last quarter. 70.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

