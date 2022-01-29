Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Lam Research Co. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Lam Research in a report released on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $8.99 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $9.53. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $869.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lam Research’s Q2 2023 earnings at $10.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $38.82 EPS.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. KeyCorp started coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Lam Research from $790.00 to $775.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $583.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.30.

Lam Research stock opened at $561.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $674.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $623.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.27. Lam Research has a one year low of $481.05 and a one year high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.03 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 20.26%.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $3,049,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total value of $7,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,260 shares of company stock valued at $26,310,966. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.