Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Decreased by Analyst

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) – Analysts at Truist Financial cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for AT&T in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial analyst G. Miller now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.78. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for AT&T’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

T has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen lowered their price target on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.48.

NYSE T opened at $25.21 on Friday. AT&T has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $180.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 2,790.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

