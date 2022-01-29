Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Issued By Piper Sandler

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TrustCo Bank Corp NY in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.77. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ TRST opened at $34.08 on Thursday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1 year low of $29.78 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.62 and its 200 day moving average is $33.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.98 million, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 6.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 29,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, CEO Robert J. Mccormick bought 3,500 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.40 per share, with a total value of $113,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,448 shares of company stock worth $177,889. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is 45.60%.

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

