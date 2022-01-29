Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. Lowered by B. Riley (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for New York Community Bancorp in a research note issued on Thursday, January 27th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.32. B. Riley also issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.07 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $11.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.48. New York Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.28 and a 1 year high of $14.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NYCB. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 40.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 128.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 250,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 140,475 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,117,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,437,000 after purchasing an additional 169,869 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 10.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 212,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 20,473 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 10.4% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 54,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares during the period. 62.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

