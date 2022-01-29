Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Hormel Foods Co. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:HRL)

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Hormel Foods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.50. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hormel Foods’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

HRL stock opened at $47.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.08. Hormel Foods has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $50.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.93.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 31,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $692,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 62.65%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.