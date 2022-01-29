Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Intel Co. Issued By Truist Financial (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intel in a report released on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial analyst W. Stein now forecasts that the chip maker will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.81. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Intel’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

INTC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.31.

INTC opened at $47.73 on Friday. Intel has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.55. The company has a market capitalization of $194.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.99%.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 200.0% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in Intel by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

