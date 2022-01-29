Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) PT Lowered to $9.00 at B. Riley

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) had its price objective decreased by B. Riley from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PRPL. Raymond James cut Purple Innovation from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Purple Innovation from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Purple Innovation from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Purple Innovation from $9.50 to $7.60 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut Purple Innovation from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.87.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $7.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.47. Purple Innovation has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $40.81. The stock has a market cap of $514.68 million, a PE ratio of 128.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.38.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $170.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.90 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 11.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Purple Innovation will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey bought 47,700 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $499,896.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 439,134 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $6,064,440.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,279,926 shares of company stock valued at $60,756,383 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRPL. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 29.0% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,233,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,651 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,552,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,666,000 after purchasing an additional 188,411 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 311.2% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,495,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,735 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 22.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,901,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,634,000 after purchasing an additional 527,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 21.5% during the second quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,119,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,969,000 after purchasing an additional 374,708 shares in the last quarter.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.