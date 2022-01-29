PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) Short Interest Update

PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 97.2% from the December 31st total of 247,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PTCHF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.61. The company had a trading volume of 25,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,901. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.45. PureTech Health has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $6.04.

PureTech Health Company Profile

PureTech Health Plc engages in the provision of differentiated medicines for devastating diseases, including inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological conditions, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal diseases and neurological and neuropsychological disorders. It operates through the following segments: Internal, Controlled Founded Entities, Non-Controlled Founded Entities, and Parent Company and Others.

