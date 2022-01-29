PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) Short Interest Update

PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 97.2% from the December 31st total of 247,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PTCHF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.61. The company had a trading volume of 25,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,901. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.45. PureTech Health has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $6.04.
PureTech Health Company Profile
