Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Shares Purchased by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) by 51.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,973,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,014,348 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 8.10% of Pulmonx worth $106,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LUNG. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Pulmonx by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Pulmonx by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Pulmonx by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Pulmonx by 158.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Pulmonx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LUNG opened at $23.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 10.25. Pulmonx Co. has a one year low of $21.08 and a one year high of $63.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.77 and its 200-day moving average is $36.29.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 million. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 20.53% and a negative net margin of 98.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.37) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 7,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $279,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 12,500 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $324,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,659 shares of company stock worth $3,121,514. 12.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pulmonx from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

