Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a drop of 50.5% from the December 31st total of 66,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PUBGY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Publicis Groupe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.77.

Get Publicis Groupe alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:PUBGY traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $16.72. The stock had a trading volume of 63,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,982. Publicis Groupe has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $17.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.54.

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Publicis Groupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Publicis Groupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.