Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has €70.50 ($80.11) price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of €58.00 ($65.91).

Several other analysts have also commented on PUBGY. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.77.

Shares of PUBGY opened at $16.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. Publicis Groupe has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $17.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.54.

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

