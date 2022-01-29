Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $71.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

PEG has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.20.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $66.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.91 and its 200-day moving average is $63.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a PE ratio of -50.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $67.62.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -154.55%.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total transaction of $322,593.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $25,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,036 shares of company stock worth $2,257,146 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 280,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,787,000 after purchasing an additional 146,909 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Seeyond boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 32,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,427,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,251,000 after purchasing an additional 221,828 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 227.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,298,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,578,000 after purchasing an additional 902,602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

