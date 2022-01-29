Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 14,680 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,680 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the third quarter valued at $209,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the third quarter valued at $237,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the third quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Teck Resources by 4,666.3% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 11,199 shares in the last quarter. 48.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TECK stock opened at $30.71 on Friday. Teck Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $17.31 and a 1 year high of $35.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.27. The company has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.40. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.0399 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 11.68%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TECK shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Teck Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.13.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

