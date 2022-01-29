Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in IDEX were worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in IDEX by 25.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 160,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,123,000 after purchasing an additional 32,889 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in IDEX by 114.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,301,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,547 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in IDEX by 7.1% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 59,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in IDEX in the second quarter worth $19,590,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in IDEX by 54.2% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other IDEX news, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total value of $151,437.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total transaction of $3,482,591.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IEX opened at $211.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $228.45 and a 200 day moving average of $224.42. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $185.23 and a 1 year high of $240.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $712.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.44 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.23%.

Several research firms have issued reports on IEX. Citigroup raised shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $234.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.73.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

