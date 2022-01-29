Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 8,660 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,203 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,660 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAL. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 71.4% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 200.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 84.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,720 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the third quarter worth about $41,000. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $15.64 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.66.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.86) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

AAL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.36.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

