Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Stock Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 7.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 33.9% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 58.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $40.91 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.79 and a one year high of $63.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.48.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.51. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a negative return on equity of 112.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($7.00) earnings per share. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -14.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

