Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in IDEX were worth $2,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 34.2% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 15.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 119.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 15.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total transaction of $3,482,591.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total transaction of $151,437.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IEX shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $234.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.73.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $211.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.42. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.06. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $185.23 and a fifty-two week high of $240.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.38.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $712.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.44 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.23%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

