Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 5,870 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Triumph Group in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 128.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the third quarter worth about $219,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the second quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the second quarter worth about $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of Triumph Group stock opened at $17.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.75 and a 200 day moving average of $19.15. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $24.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -5.59, a PEG ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 3.13.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $357.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Triumph Group Profile

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

