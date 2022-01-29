Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 10,729 Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,729 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in CTS were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CTS. FMR LLC raised its stake in CTS by 14.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,599,000 after buying an additional 94,428 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in CTS by 122.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,303 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 18,908 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in CTS by 15.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,557,000 after buying an additional 34,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in CTS by 14.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,305 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in CTS in the second quarter worth approximately $339,000. 89.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CTS news, CFO Ashish Agrawal sold 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $355,414.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,300 shares of company stock worth $1,141,018. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CTS opened at $32.12 on Friday. CTS Co. has a 1-year low of $28.72 and a 1-year high of $39.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -28.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.79.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. CTS had a negative net margin of 7.17% and a positive return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $122.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CTS Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. CTS’s payout ratio is -14.41%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of CTS from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen lowered shares of CTS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, dropped their price objective on shares of CTS from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

