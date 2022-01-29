PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) CEO Stuart Walter Peltz Sells 330 Shares

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $12,972.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stuart Walter Peltz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 4th, Stuart Walter Peltz sold 378 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $15,558.48.

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT opened at $39.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 0.90. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $66.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.68.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($0.11). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 169.13% and a negative net margin of 92.43%. The company had revenue of $139.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,766,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,214,000 after buying an additional 35,435 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 5.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,734,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $284,672,000 after buying an additional 345,774 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,519,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,573,000 after buying an additional 309,160 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 5.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,789,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,743,000 after buying an additional 310,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 2.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,575,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,035,000 after buying an additional 71,273 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

