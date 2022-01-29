Provident Bancorp Inc (PVBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on February 25th

Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the bank on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th.

Provident Bancorp has a payout ratio of 13.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Provident Bancorp to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PVBC opened at $17.83 on Friday. Provident Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $20.14. The company has a market capitalization of $319.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.25.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Provident Bancorp will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Provident Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $304,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 10.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 85.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. 42.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Provident Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Provident Bancorp Company Profile

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

