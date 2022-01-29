Provident Bancorp Inc (PVBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on February 25th

Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the bank on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th.
Provident Bancorp has a payout ratio of 13.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Provident Bancorp to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.0%.
Shares of NASDAQ:PVBC opened at $17.83 on Friday. Provident Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $20.14. The company has a market capitalization of $319.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.25.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Provident Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $304,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 10.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 85.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. 42.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Provident Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.
Provident Bancorp Company Profile
Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.
